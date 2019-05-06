Phoenix Infant Academy in Slough celebrates Good Ofsted report after troubled years

10:00AM, Monday 06 May 2019
After several turbulent years, Phoenix Infant Academy is celebrating receiving a Good with Outstanding features Ofsted report.
Formally known as Godolphin Infant School, that received a Special Measures rating from Ofsted meaning it required improvement across all sectors, the academy in Warrington Avenue has experienced a whirlwind change since Kevin Oakley joined the school as head teacher in September 2016.
“I can’t express how proud of my team I am,” he said.
When Mr. Oakley joined the school it had gone through five head teachers in two years.
“The environment was disenfranchised with a dependency on resources that weren’t bespoke to the needs of our children.”
Ofsted reported that the staff’s hard work has produced happy and aspirational students.
Mr. Oakley said: “It’s been a challenge but the reward seeing the children skip into school excited and proud to be part of Phoenix Infant Academy makes all the grey hairs and worry lines worthwhile.”
