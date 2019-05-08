Murder investigation launched following stabbing at supermarket car park

A murder investigation has been launched following the stabbing of a man in a supermarket car park in Slough town centre.

Police were called to the car park of Tesco, Wellington Street, at 12.32pm today.

The victim was taken to hospital by the South Central Ambulance Service but paramedics could not save him.

His next of kin are yet to be informed.

Head of the force’s Major Crime Unit, Detective Superintendent Ian Hunter said: “This is a shocking incident in which a man has lost his life. Our task now is to find out what happened and bring the offender or offenders to justice.

“The victim’s next of kin are yet to be informed, so I would urge the media and the public not to speculate on the victim’s identity until his next of kin has been informed and he has been formally identified.

“I understand that this incident will cause concern in the community but I want to reassure all residents that the Major Crime Unit has commenced an extensive investigation. We are already reviewing CCTV, taking witness statements and carrying out forensic examinations.”

A scenewatch is in place and Tesco’s underground car park is currently closed.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while it carries out vital enquiries.

Anyone who can help the investigation or captured mobile phone or dashcam footage should contact police by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 487 (8/5).

Alternatively visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/