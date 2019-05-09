Police yet to make arrests following fatal stabbing at Tesco car park

Police are continuing to investigate after a man was stabbed to death at a supermarket car park in Slough town centre.

A murder investigation was launched yesterday following the death of a man in the covered car park of Tesco in Wellington Street at 12:32pm.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was stabbed, and taken to hospital but could not be saved.

A post mortem will take place tomorrow.

Head of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, Detective Superintendent Ian Hunter said: “The victim’s next of kin have now been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“The scene watch which was in place has also now been lifted, and the covered car park at Tesco has been reopened.

“We are grateful to the public for their patience while officers dealt with this incident. There will be a continued police presence in the area conducting reassurance patrols.

“I understand that this would have caused concern in the community, but I would like to offer some reassurance to the public that we do not believe this incident to be a random attack, and that the people involved in the incident are believed to be known to one another.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation and we are working hard to establish the full circumstances. There will be a police presence in the area today in an attempt to establish witnesses.

“We are still continuing in our attempts to locate and bring the offender or offenders to justice.

“The Major Crime Unit is being supported by our colleagues in the Slough local policing area. Please speak to them if you have any concerns or questions.

“I would continue to appeal for anyone with information relating to this incident to come forward and speak to police.

“Finally I would ask members of the public not to share images of the incident on social media, but instead to report these to the police.

“Anyone who believes they have information that can be of assistance to us is asked to call 101, quoting URN 487 8/5.”