SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 10
15 °C
Sat, 11
15 °C
Sun, 12
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Slough house fire starts from cupboard

    A house was evacuated after faulty electrics caused an airing cupboard to catch fire near Slough last night.

    At about 10pm one crew from Langley and two from Slough attended a house fire in Gilmore Close.

    Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a half, and managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other places in the house.

    The two occupants were evacuated and the house sustained heavy smoke damage. No people were harmed in the incident.

     

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved