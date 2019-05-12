In pictures: Slough Meet and Mingle holds cycling session

A charity supporting women in the town has launched a cycling initiative.

The Meet and Mingle group aims to provide healthy living and activities for women to try and improve their wellbeing.

Last Thursday, the group launched a cycling session in Salt Hill Park, Bath Road for members to get active on two wheels, using bikes provided by Slough Borough Council.

The sessions will be running until July 25, with other activities including badminton and Zumba.

W The group is celebrating its sixth anniversary tomorrow (Saturday) at the Copthorne Hotel in Cippenham Lane. Visit www.meetandmingle.co.uk