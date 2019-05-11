Slough guides hold reunion to mark 100 years

A series of celebration events were held to mark the formation of the third Slough Guides in 1919.

About 130 former members and friends attended a hog roast and campfire at Dorneywood on Saturday, May 4 while the Sunday involved a parade service at Slough Baptist Church in Windsor Road.

The events highlighted 100 years since the guides unit was formed.

This was attended by Mayor Cllr Paul Sohal and Jane Bingham, Girlguiding Royal Berkshire president.

A key moment of the service was Betty Ashton being presented with an award for her 60 years’ service as a leader in guiding.

Betty has in fact completed 67 years but this award has only just become available.