Police arrest man in Birmingham in connection with Slough murder investigation

A man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Slough.

Thames Valley Police Major Crime officers arrested a 26-year-old man in Birmingham last night on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.

The arrest follows a stabbing in the covered car park of Tesco, Wellington Street, which resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man on Wednesday.

Head of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, Detective Superintendent Ian Hunter, said: “Thames Valley Police Major Crime officers made an arrest in connection with this incident in Birmingham last night.

“The family of the victim have been updated and continue to be supported.

“I would still like to appeal for anyone with any information to come forward and help us with our enquiries. Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting URN 487 8/5/19.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”

A post mortem is due to take place today (10/5). The victim’s next of kin continue to be supported by specially trained officers.