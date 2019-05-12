Slough Horticultural Show returning this summer

The Slough Horticultural Show is making a return this summer.

The event, taking place in Lascelles Park on Saturday, August 17, is back after the success of last year’s show.

Run by the Slough Allotment Federation and the borough council, it encourages gardeners to take part in various competitions, like best homegrown produce or best flowers.

There are plenty of categories for non-gardeners too, like cakes, knitted items and photography.

There will also be entertainment for adults and youngsters, including a bouncy castle and fairground rides.

The show also needs volunteers to help it run smoothly.

If you would like to get involved email ian.judd@slough.gov.uk