Slough Hockey Club condemns 'appalling' flare incident at youth hockey game

Slough Hockey Club has condemned a group of football supporters who disrupted a girls’ hockey game by throwing a flare onto the pitch on Sunday.

The club was hosting a county hockey tournament involving Berkshire’s U14s girls at its Upton Park base but the tie was marred by the actions of a group of Birmingham City FC fans.

The football supporters had stopped off at the Upton Park venue en route to their final Championship game of the season at Reading FC.

Pictures from the event showed a flare on the pitch with blue smoke billowing into the air.

A spokesman for Slough Hockey Club (SHC) apologised to everyone involved in the county U14 girls tournament and said it would be reviewing the incident to ‘ensure lessons are learnt’.

A statement said: “Slough Hockey Club has been made aware of an incident on May 5 involving Birmingham City Football Club supporters at the Slough Hockey Club site.

“SHC are appalled that this has occurred and will take all appropriate actions to ensure lessons are learnt and there is never a reoccurrence of this type.”

The club added that it did not sanction any arrangement with Birmingham City supporters to use its facilities.

A spokesman added that the hockey club’s bar is ‘contracted out’ and contractual arrangements should prevent events taking place in the clubhouse while hockey activities are under way.

A spokesman for Birmingham City FC said it was in contact with Slough Hockey Club about the alleged incident.

“The supporters’ coaches were not part of the official Birmingham City FC coach travel to the game against Reading FC and neither were we made aware beforehand by Slough Hockey Club that it had accepted this group booking,” a statement said.