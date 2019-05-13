Council steps up modern slavery awareness campaign with fuel nozzle initiative

Helplines will be displayed on fuel pump nozzles across Slough for people who suspect someone is the victim of modern slavery.

The move forms part of Slough Borough Council’s campaign to raise awareness of the illegal exploitation of people for personal or commercial gain.

Modern slavery includes sexual exploitation, criminal exploitation, forced labour and domestic servitude.

More than 20 cases were reported in the town last year.

Garry Tallett, community safety partnership manager at Slough Borough Council, said: “Modern slavery is one issue that affects all our organisations, so we wanted to collectively raise awareness and encourage victims to come forward as well as members of the public to report this type of abuse.

“Modern slavery is closer than you think, however lots of it goes on behind closed doors.

“If you suspect someone may be a victim, I would urge you to call the modern slavery helpline on 08000 121 700.”