Council leader announces new cabinet following May elections

The leader of Slough Borough Council has announced his new cabinet, with a host of familiar faces retaining their positions.

The ruling Labour Group won 12 of 14 seats available at the local elections in May and now boasts 37 councillors.

Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) has kept faith in his current team of lead members but has created new job responsibilities.

Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) will continue to oversee the council’s housing brief but will now work to improve community safety.

Improving public transport and tackling poor air quality will be the aims of former council leader Rob Anderson who takes on the Transport and Environment Services post.

Cllr James Swindlehurst said: “I am delighted that we were able to gain two new councillors at May’s elections and take our group to a record high of 37 members.

“After 11 years in power, this result is exceptional and shows residents continue to trust Labour to keep improving our town.

“Although I’ve made no changes to the personnel on the cabinet, I have listened carefully to what residents on the doorsteps have been telling us around community safety, opportunities for local people, the need for more affordable housing, and the importance of delivering action to improve public transport and air quality.”

He added that he hoped his cabinet, which has four men and four women, would continue to reflect Slough’s diverse communities.

The cabinet for 2019/20 is:

Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green), leader of the council and cabinet member for regeneration and strategy

Cllr Sabia Hussain (Lab, Elliman), deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for governance and customer services

Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough), cabinet member for transport and environmental services

Cllr Martin Carter (Lab, Britwell and Northborough), cabinet member for inclusive growth and skills

Cllr Pavitar K. Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough), cabinet member for planning and regulation

Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke), cabinet member for housing and community safety

Cllr Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows), cabinet member for health and social care

Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea), cabinet member for children and education