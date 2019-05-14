Man suffers 'life-threatening' injuries following attack in KFC car park

A man is in hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries following an assault in a takeaway car park in Slough.

Police were called to the car park of KFC, in Farnham Road, at 2.46am this morning following reports of an altercation.

Officers attended the scene where the victim, 21, had suffered head injuries.

He is now being treated in hospital.

A scene watch remains in place in the car park in Farnham Road.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Will Crowther, of Force CID at Slough Police Station said: “I would like to appeal for anyone with information relating to this incident to come forward and contact police to assist with our investigation.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation and we are working hard to establish the full circumstances.

“There will be a police presence in the area today in an attempt to establish witnesses.

“Please speak to one of our officers if you have any concerns or questions.

“We are continuing in our attempts to locate and bring the offender or offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting URN 70 14/5.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.