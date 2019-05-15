Police make six arrests in connection with attempted murder investigation in KFC car park

Thames Valley Police has arrested six people in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Slough.

The arrests relate to an attack in the car park of KFC, in Farnham Road, at 2.46am yesterday which left a 21-year-old man fighting for his life.

Four men, aged 18, 20, 22 and 24, and a 26-year-old woman, all from Slough, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 23-year-old man, also from Slough, has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

They all remain in police custody.

The victim remains is hospital with police describing his injuries as ‘life-threatening’.

Two vehicles believed to be involved in the incident have also been identified and recovered by officers.