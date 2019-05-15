Nearly £10,000 raised for family of man stabbed to death in Slough

Nearly £10,000 has been raised for the family of a man stabbed to death in Slough last week.

Nadeem Uddin Hameed Mohammed, from Southall, died on Wednesday, May 8 after being stabbed in the chest in the car park of Tesco in Wellington Street.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up in memory of the 24-year-old, with money raised set to support his widow, who is believed to be seven months pregnant.

A statement on the page said: “Words are not enough to express the sorrow and grief his wife is going through and our heart pours out for his wife who has been left alone in this world.

“I know no financial assistance can help the family recoup the loss but the funds raise will certainly help the family and secure the children’s future.”

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-nadeem-funderal. to donate.

Aqib Pervaiz, 26, of Rochford Gardens, Slough, has been charged with murder in connection to the incident.