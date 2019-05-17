In pictures: power station at Slough hospital to save '340-cars worth' in emissions

A new heat and power plant at Wexham Park Hospital will save the equivalent of 340-cars worth of carbon emissions.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the hospital in Wexham Street took place yesterday (Thurs), revealing the new £7.5million plant to the public.

The project saw the hospital’s 1960s-era steam boilers replaced with a more energy efficient gas-fired heat and power plant, which is expected to bring the hospital £700,000 in energy savings every year.

Colin Mapperley, director of estates and facilities at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said: “Our focus is always to ensure the needs of our patients come first, and this project definitely will afford greater comfort.

“The energy infrastructure project with Ameresco provides a significantly more reliable and efficient heat and hot water system for the entire hospital.”

The new plant will reduce carbon emissions by 1,621 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

The benefit of this is the equivalent of preserving 1,908 acres of forest for a year, taking 344 cars off the road for a year or powering 194 less households for a year.

The work was carried out by energy solutions company Ameresco.

Speaking about the impact the changes will have on patients, Mr Mapperley added: “The project development scheme was specifically designed to make sure we didn’t have any disruptions in our day-to-day delivery of patient services during the implementation of the project.”