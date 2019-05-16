Man charged in connection with attempted murder investigation in Slough

A man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Slough.

Yasir Mohammed, 22, of Monksfield Way, was charged with one count of wounding with intent and one count of violent disorder yesterday.

The charge is in connection with an incident in a KFC car park in Farnham Road on Tuesday when an altercation between a group of people resulted in a 21-year-old victim suffering a ‘life-threatening’ head injury.

Mohammed appeared in Slough Magistrates’ Court today and was remanded into custody.

Police arrested a 26-year-old woman and two men aged 18 and 24, all from Slough, on suspicion of attempted murder.

They have all been released on police bail.

A 23-year-old man from Slough was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder on Tuesday and has been released on police bail.

A 20-year-old man from Slough had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but has been released with no further action.