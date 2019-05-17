Second man charged in connection with incident in KFC car park

A second man has been charged in connection with an incident in Slough.

Haidar Anwar, aged 21, of Crayle Street, Slough, was charged with one count each of Section 18 wounding and violent disorder on Thursday.

The charge is in connection with an incident in a KFC car park off Farnham Road on Tuesday (May 15) when a 21-year-old man suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital.

He remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Anwar is to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (May 18).