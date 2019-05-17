Police release CCTV of man they want to speak to in connection with rape investigation

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak in connection to an ongoing rape investigation in Slough.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, January 30 2019 at around 7.45pm in the churchyard of St Mary’s Church in Church Street, Upton.

Officers were called following reports of a woman in her mid-thirties having been attacked.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jessica Lawson, of Force CID based at Slough, said: “I am keen to speak to the man in these CCTV images, as I believe he may have information that is vital to our investigation.

“While I appreciate that the images are not of the best quality, I believe anyone who knows the man will recognise him from this CCTV.

“If you are the man, or know the man pictured please contact police via our website https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting reference number 43190032225, or call 101.

“If you do not wish to speak directly with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”