New resource launched in Slough for disabled people

A new resource has been launched for people in Slough who have a disability.

The council has partnered with AccessAble to create ‘access guides’ with information on accessibility in the town’s venues.

The guides contain more than 1,000 pieces of information for as many as 200 venues, with detailed information about doors, level access, lifts, toilets, staff training and lighting levels.

The guides were launched during an event at The Curve on May 14.

Alan Sinclair, Slough Borough Council’s director of adults and communities, said: “I’m really pleased we have got this accessibility guide for Slough.

“Throughout my career I have worked mostly with people who have a disability. I have seen how complicated and difficult it is for the things I take for granted that my friends and colleagues have to plan every day of their lives to make happen.

“Having a guide that people can have a look at before they even go to a building, I think is going to be a fantastic product for Slough.

“Slough is massively changing. What I want to make sure is that as we build we are not leaving people who have access issues behind.

“We will be able to give really good advice and guidance for those people who are building new buildings.”

The council’s cabinet members have funded the access guides project, with information available on the website and a mobile app.

David Livermore, director at AccessAble, said: “The access guides do not say if a venue is good, bad or indifferent in terms of accessibility.

“It is just facts, figures and photos. The idea about the mobile app is it is there to enable choice and a change of heart.

“The joy of working with a local authority is it’s the most important organisation to work with, as it gives us geographical coverage, as an individual coming to Slough wants to see what’s on offer across the borough.”

The guides are free and available at the AccessAble website at www.accessable.co.uk/organisations/slough-council.

On the website you can change the text size, colour and language and there is an easy read option for each guide.

You can also download the AccessAble app from the Apple or Android app store. It allows you to create an account and save your favourite places.

The council’s website has links on pages where there are guides available, such as in parks, car parks and community centres.