In pictures: Meet and Mingle Slough hosts special guests for birthday

A support group for women living in Slough celebrated its sixth birthday with a visit from some key political figures in the town.

Meet and Mingle, founded by Aksa Marshal in January 2013, is a voluntary charity organisation established to help women who feel lonely or isolated.

The group provides activities, information sessions, functions, workshops and days out for women to help them with their self-esteem.

On May 11, the group marked its sixth anniversary at the Copthorne Hotel in Cippenham Lane, with Slough MP Tan Dhesi and then mayor Paul Sohal paying a visit.

Aksa – who had only come out of hospital two days before the event due to her battle with ovarian cancer - was also presented with an award and certificate titled '100 successful and inspiring women of the world'.

The award was given by Dr Caroline Makaka and Dr Pauline Long of an organisation called LOANI.

Aksa's name will now be recorded in the Guinness Book of Records and in a book of the same title, available at all libraries.