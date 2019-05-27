Pets corner: Minty at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home

Young Minty is looking for a pillow (and home) to call his own.

He came to us as from another rescue, so we do not have a history of him living in a home before, so he will require all basic training from scratch with understanding owners willing to put in the time he needs to flourish.

The three-year-old is a laid-back greyhound who initially lacks confidence but will quickly be your friend for some cheese chunks. He is not suitable to live with cats or small furries due to his breed.

Please visit battersea. org.uk to find out more.