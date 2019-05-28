Slough Borough Council secures funding to monitor vehicle emissions near schools

Almost £100,000 of funding has been given to Slough Borough Council (SBC) to monitor car pollution levels near schools in the borough.

A year-long research programme will begin this summer, with technology sensors placed in strategic positions outside three schools in the area.

The council was one of 28 local authority projects handed money by the Government to investigate nitrogen dioxide, NO2, pollution.

The results will be used to better understand the impact that idling vehicles have on air quality.

Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “The project will focus on nitrogen dioxide emissions originating from idling vehicles and congestion around three schools, to produce an evidence base from which implementation of sustainable travel measures can be used to encourage behavioural change.”

Last September, the council approved a new Low Emission Strategy (LES) which aims to combat air pollution and prevent health problems and premature deaths in the borough.

This followed the publication of a report that said in 2016/17 47 deaths and 559 life years lost in Slough could be attributed to air pollution.

Cllr Anderson added: “One of the key objectives within Slough’s five year plan is to protect the livelihood and wellbeing of children.

“As the health impacts related to poor air quality are becoming more apparent, the need to monitor the impact of vehicle emissions outside of schools is increasing.

“We want to improve air quality everywhere but outside schools is an obvious place to start.

“We must show people what damage they are doing to their own children outside all schools but this will enable us to identify the worst cases and take extra measures for local communities.”

The location of the sensors are yet to be decided.