Work starts on two hotels and apartments in Slough town centre

Work has started on two new hotels and 64 apartments in Slough town centre.

The old library site, between the A4, William Street and the High Street, is being transformed by Slough Borough Council (SBC) into two Marriot brand hotels and top spec apartments, as well as a ground level bar and restaurant space.

Yesterday (Tuesday) leader of the council James Swindlehurst, chief executive Josie Wragg and director of regeneration, Joe Carter had a tour of the site.

Cllr James Swindlehurst: “These hotels and apartments show the council’s commitment to not only regeneration but regeneration of the town centre area.

“This complex will bring new vitality to this area with the restaurant and bar and also a choice of hotel accommodation from the short stay boutique of the Moxy to the long-stay business suites of the Residence Inn.

“It is exciting to see work starting and I am looking forward to seeing this complex complete in less than two years.”

When complete in early 2021, there will a 152-room Moxy hotel, 92-suite Residence Inn, along with the 64 residential apartments and 4,100sqft of restaurant and retail space.

The new complex is being developed by SBC via Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a joint venture between the council and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.

Last month, it was announced that the Moxy hotel will be using Thunderbirds influences in its décor, linking the brand new development with the iconic series which was filmed on Slough Trading Estate.

Josie Wragg, chief executive, said: “This incredible development shows by working closely with a private sector partner, regeneration that was only a vision can become a reality.

“Our regeneration plans have brought us new school buildings, new leisure facilities, new private and council housing and now it is bringing new commercial opportunities which will benefit residents and businesses alike.

“We are leading the way in making the best use of our assets to provide not only a longer-term financial benefit to the town but increasing investment, employment and benefits for residents.”