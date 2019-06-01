Residents, services and businesses unite for Slough for Carers Week 2019

Residents, services and businesses will take part in a joint initiative for Carers Week next month.

The week – which runs from June 8-16 – starts early at HOME in the High Street where young carers are invited to take part in a beatboxing and rapping workshop.

This will be followed by a new fast-paced urban musical show High Rise eState of Mind.

A short workshop will be held for businesses on Monday, June 10 at the 29 Church Street Resource Centre to help organisations support carers in the workplace.

The Curve is also hosting a special screening of Mamma Mia on Tuesday, June, 11.

Slough for Carers Week is also keen to acknowledge how carers can often neglect their personal health and wellbeing by offering a mindfulness session, drop-in sessions, crafts, free sports and leisure activities.