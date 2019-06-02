Pets corner: Rupert at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home

Rupert is affectionate, happy-go-lucky and energetic.

The nearly nine-year-old Staffie loves to be with bonded people, and especially loves a scratch along his back and a nice shoulder rub.

He thinks tennis balls are the best invention ever and will happily retrieve them for you.

Rupert likes to be with other dogs but can struggle to read them when they have had enough.

He would like some dog friends to meet when he is out on lead walks.

Rupert loves to please people, and any kind of toy play.

He has been learning to find hidden food, and has a real affinity with his nose.

He would love to live with an active family.

To find out more go to www.battersea.org.uk