Labour tops European election polls in Slough

Labour defied its national returns by coming top in Slough’s European election results.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party took 8,917 votes, well ahead of the second-placed Brexit Party on 5,954.

The Liberal Democrats finished third with 3,412 votes while the Tories picked up a mere 2,148.

The only other party to break

into four figures were the Greens on 1,539.

Change UK took 816, UKIP finished on 554, the UK European Union Party hauled 188 and the Socialist Party of Great Britain

had 46.

The three independent candidates took fewer than 100 votes between them.

The turnout in Slough was just 27.2 per cent compared with 37 per cent for the UK as a whole.

Slough is part of the South-east region.