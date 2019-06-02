Stoke Poges Memorial Gardens joins Chelsea Fringe Festival

A number of new garden installations have been exhibited during an open day at Stoke Poges Memorial Gardens as part of the Chelsea Fringe Festival.

The festival runs along side the Chelsea Flower Show and is the fastest growing fringe festival in the world with places all around Britain and as far afield as Italy and Japan hosting events.

Hundreds of visitors came to the gardens where many famous and influential former residents of Buckinghamshire are interred.

Guided tours behind the beautiful plots, including the Gurkha garden and the Judy Garland garden, included fascinating stories.

There were 14 garden installations created by local schools, residents, community groups and Friends of the Gardens which celebrate the more well-known people interred at the gardens.

They included a Wizard of Oz garden in memory of Judy Garland created by pupils at St Mary’s Farnham Common School.

The Stoke Poges Air Scouts made a model of a Shorts No 2 bi-plane to remember Lord Brabazon of Tara - the first man in Britain to fly 500 yards.