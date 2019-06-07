Black Country Park transformed into BBC A Christmas Carol set

Black Country Park in Slough has been transformed into a snowy wilderness in preparation for the filming of BBC One’s A Christmas Carol.

The three-part series, that has been described as “haunting, hallucinatory, spine-tingling” by the BBC, stars Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge, Andy Serkis as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Line of Duty star Stephen Graham as Scrooge’s former business partner Jacob Marley.

Writer Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, said: “This production of A Christmas Carol will respectfully present what we believe to be a timely interpretation of a timeless story.”

The series will air in December on BBC One.