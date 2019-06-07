'Saddened' councillor shocked at attempted arson in Slough park

A ‘saddened’ councillor has revealed her shock after a fire destroyed a Slough skate park.

On Thursday, May 30 a suspected arson attack at Salt Hill Park in Bath Road left the skate park and parkour area completely unusable.

The incident, which occurred during half term, caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Cllr Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “I am shocked and saddened that there are vandals in our community who have chosen to destroy the skate park.

“This part of Salt Hill Park is predominantly used by younger people with a passion for skateboarding and getting active. They now have nowhere to go.”

Firefighters attended the fire in the park at about 4.50pm on Thursday and spent about an hour extinguishing the flames.

A Slough Borough Council spokeswoman added that the surfaces on the skate park and parkour area were flame resistant and would have required ‘a lot of effort’ to set alight.

Both the parkour and skate park areas have been closed off by the council and it is currently receiving quotes ‘in the thousands’ for repair work, which will involve new fire-resistant surfacing.

Safety checks are set to be conducted on the parkour and skating structures to see if any equipment can remain, or if it all has to be replaced.

Police are treating the incident as suspected arson and have appealed for witnesses with any information to come forward.

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 43190162771.