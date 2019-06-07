Duke of Edinburgh project to launch in Slough

A project promoting the value of a Gold Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award will launch in Slough this month.

Those wanting to find out more about the award or need help completing it can attend a drop-in information day at Slough Aspire in Edinburgh Avenue on Thursday, June 20, from 1pm to 5pm.

The session is open to all young people who would like to learn more about taking part in the DofE independently and enhancing their future career plans with a Gold Award.

The Duke of Edinburgh Award is a youth awards programme founded in 1956 by Prince Philip.

Young people take part in challenges, adventures and other activities to reach either a bronze, silver or gold level and you can work towards the award up until your 25th birthday.

The session is the first of its kind run by the Awards HQ, which is based in Windsor, and is open to those with different levels of experience and history.

Network support officer for the Duke of Edinburgh Award Nina Bura said: “It is like a pop-up workshop.

“People who have signed up through school and left and still got a few sections to complete, they can do it through us and we can help them achieve that.

“A lot of the time [people] leave school and forget about it.”

She added: “We will be their leaders – we will help them, advise them and get them through each section. We would be there to answer any queries.”

Visit www.dofe.org/dofe-direct for further information