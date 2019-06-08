Wallace and Gromit visit Slough for 30th anniversary

Family favourites Wallace and Gromit celebrated their 30th anniversary at Queensmere Observatory centre.

On May 31, the pair marked the three decade milestone since their first short film A Grand Day Out premiered in 1989.

Shoppers snapped pictures with the animated TV duo during five appearances across the day.

Chris Shaw, centre manager, said: “We hope Wallace and Gromit enjoyed their grand day out at Queensmere Observatory as much as we enjoyed having them here.”

In June, the High Street shopping centre is hosting several family fun days and fundraising events.

They form part of the One Great Day campaign in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital and chosen charity Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, based in Maidenhead.

Activities include a charity wax on June 22 and face-painting on June 28.

Visit www. queensmereobservatory.co.uk for more information.