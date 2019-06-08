Photographers urged to enter snaps in Slough Horticultural Show

Budding photographers are being urged to enter their images at the second Slough Horticultural Show.

Organised by the council and Slough Allotment Federation the show will take place in Lascelles Park on Saturday, August 17 between 11am-5pm.

There are awards for both adults and children and a number of categories for every interest including wildlife, landscape, portrait or street photographer.

Cllr Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “The horticultural show is in its second year and we are proud of such an exciting event that brings local people together.

“The photography class is an extremely popular part of the show and we had such an interesting range of entries last year, I can’t wait to see what is entered into this show.“

As well as the entering the show, keen snappers are also being encouraged to enter pictures of Slough parks managed by the council.

The best photos shared on the Love Slough’s Parks Facebook Page @lovesloughparks will be selected for the Love Slough’s Parks annual calendar.

All entries for The Slough Horticultural Show must be delivered to the marquee by 9am on the day of the show.

To download full entry details and an application form, go to http://www.slough.gov.uk/sloughshow or http://www.sloughhorticulturalshow.com