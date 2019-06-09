Slough Writers' group announce winner of dystopian story competition

‘A Burden Eased’ has been chosen as the winner of the Slough Writers’ dystopian story competition.

It was written by Andrew Unsworth from Slough for his ‘chilling tale’ which tackles the subject of coerced suicide following the legalisation of euthanasia.

Set in the not too distant future, the elderly are persuaded to ‘ease the burden’ of care on their family and society by dying gracefully on live TV.

The competition, which attracted a record number of entries, celebrated the 70th anniversary of the publication of George Orwell’s novel 1984.

It was judged by Dr Anna Camilleri, who teaches English at Eton College, in recognition of Orwell’s attendance there from 1917- 1921.

Dr Camilleri said: “The idea of publicly executing people on live TV is a really compelling concept – very Charlie Brooker-esque.

“It was the one I kept returning to as I read through the entries.”

Second place went to Robert Kibble’s ‘No Law Against It’, which ‘focused on the reduction of police presence on the streets leading to total indifference towards crime’.

Third place went to Elaine Simmonds’s ‘Isolde’ – ‘an intriguing tale of objectivity versus treachery’.

Established in 1967 the group meets at the Palmer Arms in Dorney on Monday evenings in school term time, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Anyone interested in joining the group can find out more at www.sloughwriters.org.uk