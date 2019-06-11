Asian Star Radio hits the airwaves in Birmingham

Asian Star Radio is now hitting the airwaves in Britain’s second biggest city.

The Slough-based broadcaster has launched a digital radio service that will serve the city of Birmingham 24-hours-a-day.

The team has been broadcasting in towns including Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead from its 101.6FM wavelength for 13 years.

It picked up the Regional Radio Station of the Year award at the Asian Media Awards in October.

Asian Star Radio’s managing director Ray Siddique said: “I would like to welcome our Brum listeners to our digital service which went on air earlier this month.

“We hope they will enjoy the station as much as our listeners in the south of the country do.”