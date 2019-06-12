Private landlords asked to consider renting properties through Slough Borough Council

Private landlords are being asked to consider renting out their properties through Slough Borough Council.

The council is looking for flats and houses which will then be matched with families who have approached the housing department looking for assistance.

The benefits for landlords to work in partnership with Slough Borough Council include free property inspections, free advice on making property improvements and no commission or administrative fees in the letting process.

In addition, the council provides dedicated support for landlords on tenancy matters and can recommend universal credit or housing benefit to be paid directly to the landlord.

Cllr Mohammed Nazir, cabinet member for housing and community safety, said: “In Slough we have a lot of private landlords and we also have people who come to the council for help in trying to find suitable housing for their family.

“Landlords who work with us in this scheme will be positively investing in their community.”

There are three ways which landlords can get involved with letting their property out with help via the council.

These are the Deposit Guarantee Scheme (DGS) with an increase in damages claim, the Incentive Scheme (IS) which offers a one-off payment depending on size and letting standard of the property and the UKan Move Scheme where a deposit and possibly one month rent in advance, is paid.

Interested landlords should contact the team at sociallettings@slough.gov.uk or call 01753 787846, 01753 785522 or 01753 787866.