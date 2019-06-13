Man suffers fractured eye socket following kidnap in Slough

A man suffered a fractured eye socket, broken ribs and a collapsed lung after being kidnapped in Slough.

The victim, in his 40s, was dropped off by a vehicle in Wexham Street, close to the roundabout with Stoke Green and Church Lane, at about 5.20pm on Monday, June 3.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains at this time.

He told police had had been taken by a group of four or five men who then attacked him.

It is not known where the victim and the vehicle travelled from but his car was later located in Mayflower Way, Beaconsfield.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Anthony Kelly, of Force CID at Aylesbury Police Station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, where the victim has sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment.

“I am appealing for any motorists who were in the area at this time who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation.

“I would also like to appeal to anyone who was in Mayflower Way, Beaconsfield and believes they may have information that could help with this investigation.

“As well as that, anyone who believes they may have information relating to this incident is asked to call 101, quoting 43190166547.

“Anonymous charity Crimestoppers can also be called on 0800 555 111.”