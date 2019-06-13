Fake journalist jailed for possessing bomb making documents at his Slough home

A fake reporter who claimed he had bomb making documents at his home for ‘journalistic purposes’ has been jailed for terrorism offences.

Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) arrested Mohamed Kuwaldeen, 38, of no fixed abode, on November 21 after a search of his then-home address in Slough revealed he had a number of terrorist and extremist materials relating to explosives.

Officers seized various items including a laptop, a smartphone and memory stick all belonging to him and discovered forged documents connected to a supposed career in journalism.

Kuwaldeen also had publications which included details on how to avoid police and security services.

When questioned as to why he had the extremist material, the Sri Lankan national claimed that he was a reporter conducting research.

His claims proved to be false as detectives discovered he had never published an article.

He was subsequently charged on November 28 with five counts of possession of documents containing information useful for terrorist purposes, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

A trial followed and he was convicted at Kingston Crown Court on Wednesday (June 12).

He will serve five-and-a-half years in prison and will not be automatically eligible for release at the halfway point of his sentence.

Upon release, he will serve a further year on extended licence.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, Head of CTPSE, said: "Kuwaldeen tried to make out he merely had an interest in finding out more about terrorism for journalistic purposes, yet he possessed fraudulent credentials and had never published a journalistic article in his life.



“Whilst there’s not anything to suggest that Kuwaldeen was preparing to commit acts of terrorism, the documents he had were dangerous terrorist documents, which could be used by someone to help plan and execute an attack.



“Thanks to the excellent investigative work of my detectives, Kuwaldeen was found is now facing a lengthy custodial sentence."