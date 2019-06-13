Safer Slough Partnership wins national award for slavery campaign

A partnership seeking to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in Slough has scooped an award for its slavery campaign.

At a ceremony hosted by Clear Channel on June 11, the Safer Slough Partnership (SSP) won the social impact category at the Outdoor Media Awards, for its Modern Slavery is Closer Than You Think campaign.

In November 2018, Slough Borough Council launched, on behalf of the SSP, a multi-channelled campaign to raise awareness of modern slavery.

The crime is the illegal exploitation of people for personal or commercial gain.

A poster campaign was created and used throughout the borough to raise awareness and encourage people to call the Modern Slavery Helpline – which saw a 400 per cent increase in calls.

The SSP plans to continue with the campaign and has been advertising on petrol pumps across the borough.

Josie Wragg, the council’s chief executive and co-chair person of The Safer Slough Partnership, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the partnership has been recognised for all its hard work in raising awareness of modern slavery.

“It was a well thought out and measured campaign that got fantastic results which we will continue in the future to ensure victims don’t suffer in silence.”

Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke), cabinet member for community safety, said: “It was a great pleasure to receive this award at the ceremony and fly the flag for Slough.

“We were up against some really hard hitting campaigns, however, the judges were impressed by the way our campaign has and will continue to make a difference to people’s lives.

“A big thank you to all the people involved in this campaign and getting the message out about modern slavery in Slough.”