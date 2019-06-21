Slough Labour Group tell Tories it is committed to reducing harmful emissions

The Slough Labour Party has hit back after the opposition Conservative Group urged it to declare a climate emergency in the town.

Local authorities across the country have been vowing to fight against climate change by committing to targets to reduce carbon emissions.

On May 1, MPs also approved a motion declaring an environment and climate change emergency following protests by activist group Extinction Rebellion.

This week the Slough Conservatives urged its political counterparts to follow suit and support a joint motion at the next full council meeting committing to do its bit to save the planet.

Cllr Paul Kelly (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill), deputy leader of the Conservative Party, said: “Residents in Slough recognise our town is under great pressure from the threats and impact of climate change – from pollution in our air to our health, from flooding that destroys our homes, and on our precious environment and open green spaces.

“As the youngest town in the country, we owe it to the next generation in Slough to put party politics aside.”

But the Labour Group accused the opposition of being ‘late to the party’ and said it had already pledged to draw up a climate change strategy.

This included objectives to reduce emissions from council operations, promote sustainable construction and renewable energy sources, reduce car travel and traffic congestion and increase recycling.

Cllr Rob Anderson, cabinet member for Transport and Environment, said: “We are committed to making long-lasting improvements to our environment. Our low emissions strategy, transport vision and air quality action plan lay out an integrated year-on-year route to improving air quality by reducing vehicle emissions by accelerating the uptake of cleaner, greener technologies.”

The issue is expected to be discussed at a full council meeting on Tuesday, July 23.