Great Get Together to be held in Slough

Arts, crafts and sports will be on offer at the Great Get Together in Herschel Park tomorrow (Saturday).

Spirit of 2012, the Olympic legacy charity, in partnership with the Jo Cox Foundation, will hold the event from noon to 3pm at the park in Upton Close.

Spirit of 2012 has funded 31 Great Get Togethers in all, taking place across the UK and inspired by former MP Jo Cox, who was killed in 2016.

Activities on offer will include arts, crafts and sports, including cricket related activities such as a speed gun and a cricket simulator.

Tea and cake will be served. All are welcome.

Spirit of 2012 chief executive Debbie Lye said: “We have no doubt that all our events will harness a spirit of togetherness to unite different faiths, ethnicities and ages in a moment of celebration and smiles.”