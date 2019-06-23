SITE INDEX

    • Junior classes on offer at Slough Horticultural Show

    Green fingered children are being encouraged to enter a variety of junior classes at the Slough Horticultural Show in Lascelles Road.

    They include horticulture, floral art, cookery, arts and crafts and photography.

    The Slough Allotment Federation is also calling all schools, nurseries, children’s centres and youth groups to get involved by creating a scarecrow that depicts a child’s film or book character.

    The scarecrow can be made using any materials and should be brought along to the show on August 17 for judging at Lascelles Park.

    To download a full schedule, visit www.slough.gov.uk/sloughshow

