Heathrow support and climate change vow 'not incompatible', council leader claims

Supporting a third runway at Heathrow Airport and taking action against climate change are not ‘incompatible’ policies, says the leader of Slough Borough Council (SBC).

Heathrow released its masterplan for expansion this week, with airport bosses hoping the first phase of the multi-billion pound project will be up and running by 2026.

Council leader James Swindlehurst told the Express the council continues to support the scheme, despite its intention to declare a climate emergency in the town.

Cllr Swindlehurst said: “The government’s policy remains to support Heathrow expansion as does the councils, and like the government we do not see it as incompatible to support expansion and take action against climate change.

“The council will continue to strongly push Heathrow on environmental issues until we see a significant step change in some of their operations.”

A 12-week public consultation is now underway which gives people the chance to respond to plans which include introducing an ultra-low emissions zone and a six-and-a-half hour ban on scheduled night flights.

The Airport Expansion Consultation also outlines the timeline of the proposed development which could see the airport expanded in phases until 2050.

Heathrow wants to build its third runway over the M25 with a tunnel proposed to run underneath.

Rivers will also need to be diverted, mainly around the western boundary of the airport, to accommodate the new runway and taxi links.

The Slough Labour Group is expected to table a motion at full council next month which sets out practical steps that can be taken to tackle climate change.

He said the use of public transport to and from Heathrow is a key issue the council will promote.

“In our Transport Vision we set out our plans for a significant model shift toward public transport - as the biggest contributor to poor air quality in and around Heathrow is from motor vehicles, not aircraft,” Cllr Swindlehurst said.

“With just 29 per cent of journeys to and from the airport taking place on public transport we believe this is one example of where Heathrow can do a lot more to improve the local environment and the air we breathe by significantly raising that percentage.”