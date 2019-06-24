Teenager in 'serious condition' following attack in Slough town centre

A 16-year-old boy is in a ‘serious condition’ following an attack in Slough.

The victim suffered a serious head injury when he was assaulted in Wellesley Path at about 8.40pm on Saturday.

He was taken to Wexham Park Hospital where he remains at this time.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Will Crowther of Force CID based at Slough Police Station, said: “This was a serious assault on a teenager and we believe that there would have been many witnesses as it occurred in daylight hours in a busy area of the town.

“Due to the nature of the boy’s injuries, we have been unable to speak with him, and so as yet, we do not have a description of the offender.

“However, I am appealing for anybody who saw anything or believes that they have any information that may assist our investigation to call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190188816.

“If you don’t wish to speak directly with police, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”