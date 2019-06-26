International Day of Yoga celebrated at Herschel Sports Centre

The 5th International Day of Yoga was celebrated by sixty members of youth groups Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh and Hindu Sevika Samiti (HSS UK) at Herschel Sports Centre, Slough.

The International Day of Yoga was initiated by the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, to celebrate the practice globally on June 21.

The Slough branch of HSS (UK) participated this year as part of the nationwide initiative to take the message of Yoga, that originated in Northern India more than 5,000 years ago, to more than 30 towns and cities across the country.

Maidenhead-based professional Yoga Instructor Chitra Puttaswami explained the health and wellbeing benefits of regular yoga practice on the body as well as the mind.

Raj Sookrah, physical activities coordinator for HSS Slough branch, said: “The International Yoga Day brought specific focus on one of the regular activities we do every Sunday morning in our group sessions at Herschel Sports Centre.

“Yoga forms part of our versatile development programme which includes games and exercises as well as intellectual development activities.

“We are pleased that many members took advantage of the special focus on Yoga today.”