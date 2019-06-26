New Explore Slough app launched for town centre

Residents can discover everything Slough has to offer following the launch of a new app.

Explore Slough features all the latest offers, deals and events in the town centre.

It has details of special deals and vouchers that can be redeemed from participating shops, cafes, restaurants, bars and other businesses.

There are also event listings from The Curve and Home Slough, as well as the council’s cycle hire scheme and community centre bookings.

Town centre businesses are being encouraged to sign up to the app and post their offers to help raise their profile and encourage more people to shop in Slough.

Buzz Gym, Mori Japanese Restaurant, Subway, Pizza Express and Starbucks are among more than 20 companies that have joined.

Cllr Martin Carter, cabinet member for inclusive growth and skills, said: “The launch of Explore Slough shows our commitment to keeping Slough Town Centre vibrant, while we await large scale regeneration.

“We want residents to continue shopping in our high street and encourage businesses to get on board with offers, discounts and events to give them the extra incentive to visit.

“This is only the beginning of what will be a really useful tool for residents and businesses, so I encourage everyone to download it via the App Store or Google Play and for businesses to register and get on board.”