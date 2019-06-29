Great Get Together held in Slough

Hundreds of people joined friends and neighbours at Slough’s Great Get Together on Saturday, June 22.

Herschel Park was turned into a hive of free activities and fun, as people shared picnics and celebrated kindness.

The ‘Great Get Together’ was created after the murder of Jo Cox MP, inspired by her inaugural speech in Parliament in 2015 where she stated ‘we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us’.

Face painting, balloon modelling, arts and crafts, cricket, dance workshops and virtual reality sports were on offer.

Spirit of 2012, the Olympic legacy charity, partnered with the Jo Cox Foundation to host the Great Get Together.

The Slough Breaking Boundaries project, which aims to bring people together through cricket, was showcased.

Cllr Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at Slough Borough Council, said: “We have so much to be proud of in our town and more in common with each other than we think sometimes.

“This event gives us a chance to celebrate this and use it to build new relationships and strengthen existing ones.”