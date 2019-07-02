Former Slough Youth Parliament member to question experts on knife crime

An inquiry into knife crime will be spearheaded by a former member of the Slough Youth Parliament.

Susuana Senghor, 16, has been tasked with producing a report for Government alongside other members of the Youth Select Committee.

The inquiry follows a UK-wide ballot of 1.1 million young people aged 11 to 18 in which knife crime was declared as their biggest concern.

The committee will question experts and witnesses of knife crime in its search for answers on how to stop people carrying blades.

Rachel Ojo, chairwoman of the Youth Select Committee, said: “Young people have made it very clear that knife crime continues to be a significant concern.

“The Youth Select Committee want to hear from a whole range of people on this issue so we can find solutions that will have a demonstrable impact on the lives of young people.”

MP John Bercow, speaker of the House of Commons, said: “This year the committee’s determination to tackle the epidemic of knife crime is something that I wholly support.”