Businesses vote in favour of investment scheme for Slough town centre

Businesses in Slough have voted in a favour of a scheme which could see more than £2 million invested into the town centre.

The Business Improvement District (BID) aims to deliver projects that will improve the environment to do business in Slough.

Companies are required to pay a small levy on the rateable value of their business properties with the money then being spent on improvements in the heart of the town.

The projects planned in Slough cover safety and security, the environment, marketing and events and business support and representation.

Cllr Martin Carter, cabinet member for inclusive growth and skills, said: “Slough like many town centres across the UK is facing an increasingly difficult economic climate and the BID will give businesses the opportunity to help shape improvements to the High Street, which will benefit them as well as residents and visitors.

“The BID is an exciting new addition to our plan to keep the town centre clean, safe and vibrant whilst we plan for large scale regeneration.”

The BID will be governed by a board of directors made up of business representatives in the town centre.

Money will be invested over a five-year term, starting on April 1, 2020.

Matt Powell, director of Revive & Thrive, involved in the development of the BID, added: “This vote means Slough businesses now have the chance to put their town back on the map.”

Visit www.sloughbid.co.uk or email info@sloughbid.co.uk for details.