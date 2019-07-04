Thieves poach charity box from Slough Spiritualist Church

A churchgoer is hoping ‘karma comes around’ for a pair of thieves who stole a charity box at the weekend.

The Slough Spiritualist Church, in Farm Lane, holds weekly healing and medium sessions.

On Saturday members had been taking part in an open day which featured psychic readings and healing.

At about 1.50pm, a man and a woman with backpacks turned up to the church on bicycles and had a look around before asking people what they were doing.

Shortly after they left, members of the church realised a charity box in aid of the Chilterns branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association had been taken.

The church has been raising money for the charity for the past eight years in honour of secretary Nigel Townsend’s brother, Steve, who is fighting the disease.

Nigel, from Burnham, said: “These people just walked off the street and seemed to be quite happy.

“The next thing we knew the collection box was missing.

“This was very upsetting for the church as the box was full and nothing has ever happened like this before.”

Nigel said he could not be sure how much money was in the box as it always remained sealed until it was handed over to charity.

Committee members reported the theft to police. Nigel added: “I’m a spiritualist and I’m supposed to show these people love and compassion but I don’t want to do that.

“I hope karma comes around and bites them.”

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact the force via our website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or call 101, quoting reference 43190196826.”