Owner of Slough restaurant fined for food hygiene offences

The owner of a Slough restaurant where chefs had nowhere to wash their hands and food was kept at the wrong temperature has been fined more than £30,000.

Santosh Ragalpavi Balasubramaniam, of The Courtyard, Maidenhead, was the owner operator of Mr Biryani in Park Street, Slough, and company director of Virundhu Ltd when food was being served to the public between July 2015 and October 2017.

Slough Borough Council’s food and safety team visited the shop, which also served takeaway food, 10 times over a two-year period and offered advice on improving standards.

One inspection was carried out after a customer complained they had been served undercooked chicken.

The restaurant, which received a zero food hygiene rating on its final visit, also had to be told to throw out all its food and disinfect the premises after flooding in the basement kitchen which included sewage.

Balasubramaniam, 37, admitted five food hygiene offences and appeared for sentencing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 28.

The offences included failing to provide a wash basin for hand cleaning in rooms where food was prepared, failing to keep food at a temperature to prevent the reproduction of harmful micro-organisms and failing to keep surfaces clean.

He also failed to comply with two Hygiene Improvement Notices served on August 9, 2017, for the training of food handlers and the introduction of a food safety system.

Magistrates fined the restaurant owner £9220 and told him to pay £3423 costs.

Virundhu Ltd, the company Balasubramaniam was a director of, was fined £24,000 and ordered to pay £8640 costs.

Cllr Pavitar Mann, cabinet member for planning and regulation, said: “Food businesses which do not provide suitable standards of hygiene on their premises when preparing food for members of the public have no place in the borough.

“It is not acceptable that people who order food could be made ill by unhygienic practices.”

Mr Biryani ceased trading in November 2017.